Two men in critical condition following Co Kildare crash

Two men are in a critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Sallins, Co Kildare on Saturday night.

The two men, aged in their mid 40s and 70s, were travelling in the same vehicle and were brought from the scene to the Mater hospital in Dublin. Two others, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were in the second vehicle and have been brought to Tallaght University Hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

The incident took place on the Sallins By-Pass at Castlesize.

Gardaí from Clane Garda station have closed the road pending a forensics examination and have put local diversions in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling on the Sallins By-Pass between 11pm and 11.30pm to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information can contact Clane Garda station on 045 868 262, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.