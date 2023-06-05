Senior Kinahan cartel member Liam Byrne arrested in Mallorca

Liam Byrne, the leader of the Dublin-based drugs gang that ran the Kinahan cartel’s operations in Ireland, has been arrested in Spain. The 42-year-old is wanted by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) after being connected to alleged gun running.

It is alleged messages intercepted from EncroChat, the secret messaging system used by criminals until it was infiltrated by international law enforcement, linked Byrne to the guns trade.

Byrne fled the Republic after his home in Crumlin, Dublin, was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) in a major assets confiscation case that also targeted some of his associates. He was arrested while in Mallorca on Saturday evening.

He was under surveillance and while having a meal in a restaurant in the Alcudia area with members of his family police moved in and detained him. While based in the UK after leaving the Republic, it appears he had been residing in Dubai of late and had flown into Mallorca, via Palma airport, from Dubai on May 26th.

Another Irish criminal in his 20s who was linked to the Kinahan cartel was also arrested in Mallorca and both he and Byrne were in custody awaiting extradition to the UK.

