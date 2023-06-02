Drugs worth €79,000 seized in Wicklow in operation targeting organised crime gang

Herbal cannabis believed to be worth almost €79,000 was seized. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €79,000 has been seized by Revenue officers and gardaí in Wicklow.

It followed an intelligence-led operation on Friday targeting suspects in an organised crime group operating in the county.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Wicklow and Bray District Drugs Unit and personnel from Revenue Customs Service, took part in searches.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 20s and a woman in her 30s as part of the investigation.

READ MORE

They were being detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at a Garda station in Wicklow.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.