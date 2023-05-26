Eleven people arrested over attempted murder of PSNI detective John Caldwell

Nine men and two women have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of PSNI Det Chief Supt John Caldwell in Omagh in February. Photograph: PA Wire

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has arrested 11 people in connection with the attempted murder of Det Chief Insp John Caldwell in Co Tyrone earlier this year.

Det Chief Insp Caldwell was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh on February 8th. He was putting footballs into a car with his young son after coaching a youth sports team when he was targeted.

He was critically ill for some time at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry and was left with life-changing injuries.

In a statement on Friday morning, the PSNI said detectives from its Major Investigation Team “conducted a significant search and arrest operation” on Friday morning.

READ MORE

“Eleven people - nine men and two women - aged between 21 and 72 years old were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Omagh and Coalisland. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave where they are currently being questioned by detectives,” it said.