Man (30s) arrested following drugs seizure worth €116,000 in Co Louth

Some of the cannabis plants found by gardaí during the search operation on Saturday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man has been arrested following a drugs seizure worth an estimated €116,000 by An Garda Síochána in Co Louth on Saturday.

Two search warrants were executed by gardaí attached to the Louth Divisional Drug Unit in and around Drogheda as part of two operations – Operation Stratus and Operation Tara – targeting the cultivation, sale, supply and distribution of drugs in the area.

During the first search on Saturday morning cannabis with an estimated value of €22,600 as well as €4,280 in cash were seized. The second search that afternoon found 60 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €48,000 as well as €45,600 of rock methamphetamine.

A man in his mid-30s was arrested at the scene of the second search and taken to Drogheda Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.