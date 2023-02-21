Man accused of causing drone security alert at Dublin Airport before court

File photograph of 'No Drone Zone' signs on the perimeter fence at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A father-of-two accused of causing a security alert by flying a drone into a “critical area” of Dublin Airport has been granted bail.

Gardaí arrested Ainis Guzauskus (41) of Ridgewood Close, Swords, Dublin, on Tuesday afternoon after getting preliminary directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge him with an offence under Section 43 of the Air Navigation and Transport Act, 1988.

He is accused of knowingly causing a false alarm by flying an unmanned aerial system (drone) into the critical area of Dublin Airport, at Naul Road, which interfered with the operation of an aerodrome on July 2nd, 2022.

He appeared before Judge John Hughes at a late sitting of Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Guzauskus was remanded on bail pending further directions from the DPP to appear again on March 21st, and has been ordered to obey conditions, including a ban on flying drones and going within 2km of the airport.

Garda Paul Murphy told the court that the accused “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

There was no objection to bail with conditions. Garda Murphy said the accused lived two kilometres from the airport, “as the crow flies,” or it was a 2.5-kilometre drive.

The accused, a separated removal man, told the court he worked full time but was granted legal aid after the judge noted his income and outgoings.

Judge Hughes assigned solicitor Donal Quigley to represent him.

Mr Quigley said his client lived in Ireland for 14 years and did not require an interpreter.

Asked by the judge if he had any reason to be at the airport, the solicitor said Mr Guzauskus planned to go on holiday in July.

The judge noted gardaí needed to obtain further directions from the DPP.

Granting bail in his bond of €500, he warned Mr Guzauskus that he must live at his current residence and notify gardai of any address change, surrender his passport, provide a contact phone number and be contactable at all times.

He also told him he must not leave the State without the court’s permission and not to “use, own or fly any drone in the State, at any time, for anywhere or participate in any way with flying of drones”.

The court’s final bail condition was that he must not go within 2km of Dublin Airport without the court’s permission with consent from gardaí.