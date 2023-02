A man in his 50s was arrested on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in Co Kerry last year have arrested a man for questioning.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was found dead in unexplained circumstances in Killarney on August 15th 2022.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with her death.

He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork city.