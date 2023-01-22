Man who allegedly bit off part of garda’s finger charged

Garda is said to be in a serious but non-life threatening condition. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí investigating an assault during which a member of the force had part of his finger bitten off in Santry, north Dublin, have charged a man. The suspect is due to appear before the courts in Dublin on Monday morning,

The alleged assault occurred on Saturday morning when gardaí were responding to a call concerning dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Santry, Dublin 9. The injured garda sustained the injury during the course of an arrest at the scene.

The suspect was taken to Ballymun Garda station for questioning, where he remained on Sunday in advance of the scheduled court appearance on Monday.

The injured garda was taken to James Connolly Hospital for treatment, where he was said to be in a “serious but non-life threatening” condition. It is understood the traffic garda was trying to bring the suspect’s car to a stop to carry out an intoxicant test when the incident occurred.

While a suspect, in his 30s, has now been charged, the Garda inquiry remains ongoing. Investigating gardaí in Ballymun have appealed to anyone who was in the area, just off the M50 motorway, between 10.30am and noon on Saturday, to come forward.

They are especially keen to speak to any road users who may have been recording footage, including dashcam, at the time.