Body of woman (40s), believed to have died in violently, found in Dublin apartment

A man has been detained following the discovery of the body of a woman in her 40s at an apartment in Ashtown, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the discovery which was made on Friday morning but it is understood she died violently.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, Dublin 15 at about 10am. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.

“The female was found unresponsive in an apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later,” a spokesman said.

It is understood a man was earlier detained under mental health legislation, leading to the discovery of the body.

A murder investigation is anticipated. The man in detention was known to the victim and it is understood he is receiving treatment before he can be interviewed by detectives.

The scene was preserved to allow for a forensic and technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination is due to be conducted at the Dublin City Mortuary. Investigations are ongoing.