Gardaí at the scene of a number of suspected stabbings at Hotel Killarney

A number of ambulances and several garda vehicles are tonight attending the scene of what appears to be a large scale incident involving suspected stabbings at Hotel Killarney, a large hotel turned direct provision centre.

Up to six ambulances have been deployed and at least one person has already been admitted to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee with suspected stab wounds, according to informed sources.

Garda vans from the region are at the scene alongside local garda.

The hotel was at the centre of controversy in October after plans by IPAS to remove Ukrainian women and children who had arrived in Killarney in March from the hotel and transfer them to County Mayo to make room for male direct provision applicants.

However after local protests, alternative hotel accommodation was sourced for the Ukrainian refugees and their children in Killarney. Around half the 400 residents at Hotel Killarney now are female direct provision applicants.

Eye witnesses as well as videos circulating on social media show a number of ambulances as well as garda vehicles at the location.

The Garda Press Office has been asked for comment.

