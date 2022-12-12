Gardaí continue to question woman after fatal injuries inflicted on a man in Navan

Zbigniew Czech, a Polish man who had been living in the Republic for a number of years. He died of apparent knife injuries at a property on Academy Street, Navan, on Saturday night

A woman was being questioned on Monday after fatal injuries were inflicted on a man in Navan, Co Meath, at the weekend during what gardaí believe was a dispute between people who were known to each other.

The dead man has been named locally as Zbigniew Czech, a Polish man who had been living in Ireland for a number of years. He died of apparent knife injuries at a property on Academy Street, Navan, on Saturday night and was discovered by gardaí on the stairs or hallway.

Mr Czech, who was in his 40s, was known to gardaí and it is believed he was a heavy drinker who had been staying at a number of properties of late, usually with people known to him. Gardaí are investigating if a dispute broke out in the house where he was staying on Saturday night, with detectives working on a definite line of inquiry.

When gardaí arrived at the property after the fatal assault at about 11pm a woman in her 30s who was present was arrested for questioning. She was taken to Kells Garda station and was being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

That legislation allows for a suspect to be questioned for up to 24 hours, at which point they must be charged with an offence or released without charge. However, the 24 hours of Garda interview time can be broken with periods for resting overnight and for other breaks, including if a suspect requires medical treatment or any other form of assistance.

The woman arrested on Saturday night was still being held by gardaí in Kells early on Monday, though her detention was set to expire later in the day.

The property at Academy St in Navan was sealed off immediately gardaí arrived on Saturday night. The remains were left in situ overnight as gardaí remained at the location to ensure the crime scene was secured.

On Sunday morning, after the remains of the dead man were examined inside the house by a pathologist, the body was removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall Dublin, for a full postmortem by pathologist Dr Margot Bolster. Members of the Garda Technical Bureau also carried out an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information that may help solve the crime, to come forward and assist the investigation team based in Navan Garda station.