Over €1m worth of cigarettes and tobacco seized following raids in Tallaght

Gardaí have seized €1.36m worth of cigarettes and tobacco following a series of searches in Tallaght.

The operation on Monday morning comprised of personnel attached to the Tallaght Drug Divisional Unit, uniform units and the Garda Dog Unit.

The seized items were later handed over to staff from Revenue’s Custom Services and the cigarettes seized represent a potential loss to Revenue in excess of €1m.

In a statement, gardaí said that no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.