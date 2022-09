The man’s body was found at the residence at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north inner city shortly after 6pm on Monday. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered in a flat in Dublin on Monday.

A Garda spokesman said the body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for technical examination.