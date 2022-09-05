Tallaght schools will seek to become sources of support to community after tragedy, says principal

Lisa Cash (18) killed at her home in Rossfield, Jobstown Tallaght with her eight year old siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley. Photo courtesy family friend.

The principal of St Aidan’s Community School in Tallaght where Lisa Cash had been a student has explained that a plan is in place to offer students at the three local schools a full range of supports in the wake of the tragedy.

Kevin Shortall told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the schools would provide support for everybody in the community. “We just have to be there to wrap around support, not just for students, but for the community as well.”

People were in shock, this was a very difficult morning so it was important for people to be together and mind each other. There were strong bonds between the schools and the community, he said.

Many of the staff at the school were from the area so there was a sense of urgency and responsibility “to see what we can do”.

Mr Shortall described Lisa Cash, who did her Leaving Cert in 2021, as a quiet, beautiful, diligent, hard working student. She had been a great support for her friends and had worked hard for her Leaving Cert during the difficult time of Covid-19.

“She was the most honest and genuine person, full of intelligence, no drama. She was hugely, highly regarded. She was a lovely, lovely person. She was a lovely big sister to her siblings. She was a person you could trust.”

Mr Shortall pointed out that many children would be passing the scene of the tragedy on their way to school this morning, so it was important for the school to help them process. There was going to be worry and trauma in the community, the schools had to be ready for that today. Schools were places where young people go to be helped.

“We just have to be there,” he said.