Three dead, including two children, following violent incident in Tallaght

Gardaí are investigating the deaths of three sisters, two children and an adult teenager, following a violent incident in Tallaght, Dublin.

Officers arrived at the home in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght. Two girls and the female adult teenager were taken by ambulance to Crumlin hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Another teenage boy was taken to Tallaght hospital with serious injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The Garda Armed Support Unit used a less lethal device to assist in the arrest of a man in his early 20s. The man is being held at Tallaght Garda station.

The mother of the children was not injured at the scene, but was also taken to Crumlin and is receiving medical treatment.

Gardaí say all those involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to it.