Garda investigation ongoing after man suffered gunshot wound in Rathfarnham at weekend

Local deer hunting is common with participants typically using high velocity rifles. File photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

A man is recovering from gunshot injuries following what is understood to have been an accidental shooting by a hunter near the Dublin Mountains.

The incident occurred at Kilmashogue Lane in Rathfarnham at about 10pm last Sunday and is being investigated by gardaí.

It is understood the victim, who is aged in his 50s and lives in the area, was out walking when he was injured.

Local deer hunting is common with participants typically using high velocity rifles. The weapon and type of hunting in Sunday’s shooting is not known.

The injured party was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, believed to be to his leg. No arrests have been made but the Garda investigation is ongoing.

Although the exact site of the shooting is unclear, it is thought to have occurred on farmland in a rural area comprising scattered homes, fields and forest, where deer are commonly encountered.

Situated at the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, sources indicated that Kilmashogue has become increasingly popular with deer hunters in recent years, commonly seen along the areas’ narrow roads. The activity’s rising popularity has prompted some local safety concerns.

Some believe shooting to be relatively common on farmland where permission is not given by the landowner. The circumstances of Sunday’s shooting are not known, however.

In a statement, gardaí said they responded to reports of a firearm being discharged at Kilmashogue Lane, Rathfarnham at approximately 10pm.

“A man (50s) was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

According to the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), hunting seasons from 2022-2023 onwards require first-time licence applicants to produce evidence of attendance and completion of a certified deer hunting training course.