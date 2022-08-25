Solicitor arrested on suspicion of theft and false accounting

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have arrested two men. File photograph: Gareth Chaney

Gardaí arrested a solicitor on Thursday on suspicion of theft and false accounting.

The man, who is in his 50s, is based in the Leinster region. Allegations of theft, false accounting, forgery and use of false instruments have been made against him.

The alarm was raised by clients of the solicitor who made specific allegations of theft against the man.

The Law Society then conducted an investigation into the solicitor’s activities that uncovered alleged deficits in his client account, which he attempted to cover up by submitted false documents purporting to show they no longer existed.

The Law Society brought the matter to the attention of the Garda and detectives attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) initiated their own investigation.

The man is being detained at a Garda station in Leinster under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Sim swap fraud

Separately, a 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into fraud and money laundering.

The investigation is focused on sim swap attacks targeting customers of an Irish commercial bank which has incurred losses of approximately €200,000. It is also focused on account takeovers and money laundering.

As part of the investigation, detectives from the GNECB identified a supplier of sim cards used to facilitate sim swap fraud.

They conducted a search at a residence in the Tallaght area on Thursday morning where they arrested a man.

He is being detained at Clondalkin Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.