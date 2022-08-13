Man charged in connection with fatal assault of woman in Co Meath

The victim was found with knife wounds at a house in Athboy on Friday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson

The man arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a young mother in her home in Co Meath on Friday has been charged.

Gardaí went to a detached rented bungalow in the townland of Rathmore outside Athboy at about 5.30am after being alerted to the assault.

When they arrived at the house, across the road from Rathmore National School, they found the victim, a Romanian national in her mid to late 20s, with knife wounds.

While paramedics were called to the scene, she was pronounced dead in the house, which was sealed off by gardaí pending the arrival of a pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau.

The woman, identified as Larisa Serban, was one of a number of people living in the rented house for a relatively short period and they do not appear to be well known in the area. It was unclear if her children were in the house when she was killed.

A man in his 30s who contacted gardaí himself and was taken into custody was charged on Saturday and will appear before Trim District Court at 4.30pm.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda station.

It is understood the suspect in the case presented at Drogheda Garda station, approximately 40km from the crime scene.