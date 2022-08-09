Two men arrested after woman stabbed in Kerry

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Tralee in which a woman in her 20s was stabbed. File photograph: Collins

Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Co Kerry on Sunday.

Gardaí are investigating an assault in which a woman in her 20s was stabbed. The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after 11pm on Sunday in the Ballymullen area of Tralee, Co Kerry.

The woman is being treated at Kerry University Hospital. Gardaí said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted, and two men in their late teens and mid 20s were arrested. They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee Garda station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Tralee Garda station at 066-7102300.