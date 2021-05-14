Varadkar favours rapid Covid testing in workplaces and schools

The Government wants to encourage workplaces, schools and colleges to use rapid Covid testing, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Launching a new protocol on working safely on Friday, Mr Varadkar stressed that the Government had adopted an experts’ report recommending the use of fast antigen tests to aid in the effort to combat the pandemic.

“The position of the Government is that it’s really schools, colleges and workplaces where we want to encourage antigen testing,” the Tánaiste said.

Tony Holohan, chief medical officer and Philip Nolan, chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Teams, oppose the use of the faster cheaper antigen tests.

A report by a group headed by Prof Mark Ferguson, head of Science Foundation Ireland, recommends the use of antigen tests in workplaces and other settings.