Israel launches fresh strikes on Iran as Middle East crisis enters sixth day

How the US and Israel are co-ordinating their attack

In Maps: Five days of war across Middle East

US ship on fire following Iranian hits

According to state media, Iran’s revolutionary guards say they have hit a US tanker in the northern part of the gulf, which is now on fire.

⁠It also said, in time ​of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz ‌will be under ⁠the control of the ‌Islamic Republic.- Reuters

US tells Israel ‘continue to the end, we are with you’

US defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, told Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz to “continue to the end, we are with you”, according to a statement by his office.

Katz expressed his condolences over the deaths of US soldiers in the Iran conflict, and thanked Hegseth and US president Donald Trump for their “great support for Israel”.

“The cooperation between president Trump and prime minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu against Iran is changing regional and global history,” the statement from the Israeli defence minister’s office said, according to the Times of Israel. - Guardian

US Republican senators vote against motion

Republican senators in Washington voted against a motion aimed at stopping the air campaign and requiring that military action be authorised by Congress, leaving Donald Trump’s power to direct the war largely unbound. - Guardian

Hamas official killed in Israeli strikes

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs. Photograph: Hassan Ammar/AP

Israel said it carried out strikes on Beirut targeting Hizbullah on Thursday while Lebanese state media reported an Israeli drone strike killed a Hamas official.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported several strikes early in the day, including two in the Hizbullah stronghold of south Beirut, where smoke was seen rising.

Israel’s military, which earlier told residents to leave the suburbs where the strikes were reported, said its forces hit several “command centres” of the Iran-backed militant group in the city.

The NNA said a pre-dawn Israeli drone strike hit an apartment in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli, killing senior Hamas official Wassim Atallah al-Ali and his wife.

This is the first reported targeted killing of a Hamas official since the regional war began on Saturday. - Guardian

US will ‘bitterly regret’ sinking Iranian warship

The U.S. has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores.



Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.



Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set. pic.twitter.com/cxYiI9BLUk — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 5, 2026

Iran’s foreign minister said the US will “bitterly regret” sinking an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth earlier confirmed that a US submarine sunk the Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, saying the ship “thought it was safe in international waters”.

He said, “instead it was sunk by a torpedo, a quiet death – the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since world war II. Like in that war, back when we were still the war department, we are fighting to win." - Guardian

Member of exiled Iranian Kurdish group killed by Iranian hit

People inspect damage at a building whose windows were shattered following air defences' interception of a projectile or drone over a residential neighbourhood in Arbil, the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, on March 4th, 2026. Photograph: Safin HAMID / AFP via Getty Images

Iran says it has targeted Kurdish groups in Iraq and warned “separatist groups” against action in the widening war.

Tehran said on Thursday it had hit Iraq-based Kurdish groups “opposed to the revolution”, as reports said the US was looking to arm Kurdish militias to infiltrate Iran.

The strikes, which killed a member from an exiled Iranian Kurdish group, according to a representative, came after a warning from Iranian officials. - Guardian

Iran to respect Turkey’s sovereignty

People stand next to an Iranian missile after it fell near Qamishli International Airport, near the Turkish border in the Qamishli district of Hasakah, Syria, on March 4th, 2026. Photograph: Amjad Kurdo / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

Following the missile Iran fired toward Turkey yesterday and was destroyed by Nato air and missile defence systems, Iran’s armed forces, said in a statement, that they will respect Turkey’s sovereignty and deny firing any missile towards its territory. - Guardian

As many as 24,000 Australians stuck in UAE

Australia’s government has deployed military assets as part of contingency planning to assist Australians stranded in the Middle East.

The government is planning contingencies to help tens of thousands of Australian citizens and permanent residents.

While the government is urging Australians to take up commercial options to get home, the defence department has launched Operation Beech, part of the consular effort to provide assistance.

As many as 24,000 Australians are stuck in the United Arab Emirates alone. - Guardian

Fresh attacks on Iran

Smoke rises after an airstrike in central Tehran, Iran, March 5th 2026. Photograph: EPA

The Israeli military has reportedly said it is beginning a new widespread wave of attacks in Tehran, as the conflict enters its sixth day. - Guardian

Iran also launched a wave of missiles at Israel early on Thursday, sending millions of residents into bomb shelters.