Ireland’s women make it three wins out of three at Hockey World Cup qualifier

Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifier: Ireland 5 Canada 1

Ireland are continuing to have a happy time of it in the men’s and women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments in Chile. On Thursday, the women matched the men’s feat of topping their pool with three wins out of three when they beat Canada 5-1. Both teams are just one more win away from booking their places in this summer’s World Cup.

After conceding a first quarter goal, Sarah Torrans and Caoimhe Perdue had Ireland 2-1 up by half-time, Torrans turning home Niamh Carey’s reverse cross from the left, Perdue converting from a penalty corner. Torrans made it 3-1 in the third quarter when she finished off a superb counter-attack, before Jessica McMaster stretched the lead after more fine work by Carey down the left. And Amy Handcock made it five from another corner 10 seconds from time.

Ireland will play the runners-up in pool A – made up of Chile, Australia, France and Switzerland – in Saturday’s semi-final (9pm Irish time), while the men will face Wales in their semi-final on Friday (10.30pm Irish time). Wins in those games would secure World Cup qualification, but should either side lose there will be another chance in a third place playoff.