Dublin recruiter forms strategic alliance with London executive search group

Dublin recruiter Cowley Brown has formed a strategic alliance with London-based executive search company SpenglerFox in an effort to expand its presence in the recruitment market both in the Republic and abroad.

Cowley Brown primarily operates in the Irish healthcare sector while SpenglerFox offers a range of global search and HR services.

Initially, the alliance will see the two companies target the executive search business in life sciences and related sectors.

“We have seen an increased demand from our clients for assistance in helping to fill key c-suite [executive] roles, so we are very much looking forward to the prospect of tapping in to the resourcing strength, market-specific expertise, and the global reach that our colleagues at SpenglerFox will provide,” said Ken Cowley, the company’s director.

Offering

Jens Friedrich, SpenglerFox chief executive, said the alliance would give it exposure in the “ever improving Irish market”, while also strengthening its life sciences offering.

The executive search sector here has become increasingly crowded since the economic recovery with Chicago-headquartered group Heidrick & Struggles opening an office in Dublin earlier this month, and Korn Ferry establishing a base here recently.

Similarly, Amrop returned to the market last year after previously closing its physical presence in the Republic.