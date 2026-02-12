Gen Z culture clashes and a push back to the office: What work trends to expect in 2026

While contentious issues such as remote working will continue to cause friction, new workplace problems are emerging, according to those working in human resources and recruitment.

A “cultural clash” with Gen Z employees, redesigned roles due to AI and an increase in racially motivated grievances are among key issues affecting workplaces in 2026, according to those working in human resources and recruitment.

While “contentious” issues such as remote working will continue to cause friction, new problems are emerging, including “divisive” rhetoric commonly seen on social media and now manifesting itself in the workplace, they say.

Looking forward, Michelle Halloran, independent HR consultant and workplace investigator, of Halloran HR Resolutions, says she is seeing “a lot of friction as a result of excessively controlling managers”, which is at odds with how Gen Z employees want to work.

Noting a rise in the amount of group mediations where teams are in conflict with managers over their working style, she says: “There’s a young generation of workers now who are kicking back and not taking it, and are lodging complaints.”

Describing it as an emerging “cultural clash” between Gen Z employees and an “outdated style of management” that is no longer “fit for purpose”, Halloran says managers must evolve and “be a bit more democratic” in their management style.

As Ireland remains at near full employment, she says it is “very easy” for employees to leave for more favourable conditions.

“It’s creating real problems for employers in keeping staff,” she says, adding that it will be a “continuing challenge” this year.

“Staff turnover is increasing all the time,” Halloran says, noting that workers in their 20s are leaving steady, well-paying roles to travel abroad and are “not a bit bothered” in doing so.

[ From maternity leave queries to work from home policies: Submit your work-related questions hereOpens in new window ]

“There’s a massive difference between Generation X [born late ‘60s to early ‘80s] and Generation Z [born late ‘90s to early 21st century].” The latter are “taking their sabbaticals, they all want to travel, and they’re unconcerned about length of service”, she says.

Noting a continuing “push” from employers for increased time in the office, she says the issue of remote working, and the conflict that push can bring, will continue to be “contentious”.

Damien McCarthy, founder and chief executive of consultancy firm HR Buddy, says one of the most significant developments this year will be reviews of the right to request remote working.

A public consultation, the first part of a three-stage review due to be completed by March, was launched late last year and drew more than 8,000 submissions.

“The review is looking at potential issues like the grounds for refusal, the impact on different employee groups, and the overall administrative burden,” McCarthy says.

“The results will be very interesting to see what direction we are going in with regards to remote working in this country – something that is pivotal to our competitiveness as an island nation that will always seek to retain and attract foreign direct investment,” he says.

Separately, McCarthy says racially motivated workplace grievances are “unfortunately on the rise”.

Having seen an increase in such grievances, he says diversity and inclusion education is “as important as ever”.

“I would be worried that wider societal issues and divisive social media content are driving an anger or resentment that is now manifesting itself in workplaces.

“It is nasty and extremely difficult for employers and employees to deal with,” he says.

He also points to AI being a prominent issue this year, saying workplaces will be forced to navigate it, “whether it is for the betterment of their organisation or to their detriment”.

“Training and having robust workplace policies in place that are not generic and match the specific AI needs of your workplace and your people in 2026 is a critical issue for any business,” he says.

Breda Dooley, head of recruitment at Matrix Recruitment, says AI will continue to be adopted across all work streams and sectors this year, with many roles being “redesigned” as a consequence.

“Routine tasks are being automated, and employers are prioritising professionals who can analyse data, make informed decisions and adapt quickly as systems evolve,” she says.

While the Irish jobs market is not shrinking, it is “transforming”, she says.

“Those who evolve with it will be best placed to grow in the year ahead.”

On jobseekers, Dooley says the strongest opportunities this year will be for those who can combine technical expertise with strong communication skills, adaptability and commercial awareness.

The organisations that succeed in 2026 will be those that focus on retention, upskilling and building resilient teams, “rather than simply hiring external talent”, Dooley says.

Separately, she expects salaries across most sectors to remain in line with 2025 levels, though Matrix Recruitment is predicting increases of between 3 and 6 per cent for in-demand roles.

This could rise to between 8 and 10 per cent in sectors facing persistent skills shortages, she says.

Engineering and sustainability will be the “standout growth areas”, she says, as demand for candidates in engineering remains strong due to continued investment across pharma, medtech, infrastructure and energy.

Sustainability and environmental roles, however, are seeing the fastest salary growth, as companies prepare for stricter environmental, social and governance (ESG) and EU reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, contract and interim roles are expected to increase this year, Dooley says, with many organisations choosing these over permanent hires to access specialist skills quickly and to maintain flexibility.

“The appeal of the ‘gig economy’ is growing amongst professionals, particularly those in mid to senior roles who value flexibility, higher earning potential, and the opportunity to build a diverse portfolio of experience,” she says.

If you have work-related questions, from how to deal with burnout to running your own business, The Irish Times Work Q&A column is here to help. You can use the form below to submit your question. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less and please include a phone number. Your name and contact details will be confidential and only be used for verification purposes. Any details about your employer will also be anonymised.