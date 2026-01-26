Dublin-based IT services company Origina to create 350 new jobs

Jenny Melia, CEO of Enterprise Ireland: figures demonstrate the strength and adaptability of Irish businesses in a challenging global environment. Photograph: Orla Murray/Coalesce

Dublin-based IT services company Origina is to create 350 new jobs in an expansion it claims will deliver up to €28 million annually for the Irish economy.

The announcement was made in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland’s end of year results for 2025, which showed total employment at companies supported by the agency increased to 232,425 last year with 12,608 new jobs created.

The jobs growth translates into a net increase of 2,938 jobs created.

Both the new jobs created and the net employment gain at Enterprise Ireland companies are the lowest for any year since the pandemic.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive, Jenny Melia said: “Irish businesses have faced an extraordinary series of global shocks in recent times and today, we continue to operate in an environment of shifting global trade dynamics.”

Origina specialises in independent software support and maintenance for enterprise software from vendors including IBM, HCL, and VMware. The company said the expansion will allow it to scale globally, with Ireland as its “centre for future growth”.

The new roles will span disciplines including software engineering, security, data and AI, and enterprise technology operations.

Origina chief executive Tomás O’Leary said: “This investment in our Irish operations reflects our ambition to grow and scale the company over the next five years.”

The company has also announced an investment in a larger, technology-forward Dublin office based in Sandyford, which will serve as a central hub for product development, innovation, and collaboration.

Origina said Ireland will continue to act as a strategic base for delivering services to customers globally, supporting the company’s continued growth across Europe, North America and other international markets.

Enterprise Ireland directly invested almost €50 million in equity in Irish companies, leveraging a total of €440 million in 2025. Individual Enterprise Ireland investments ranged from €100,000 to €2 million, reflecting the agency’s new investment strategy.

This approach moves beyond early-stage funding to multi-stage investing, enabling larger funding rounds and providing greater support for scaling companies.

The agency said companies it supports in the food and sustainability sector now employs 69,295 people (up 0.6 per cent) with an additional 2 per cent working in the industrial and life sciences sector, which employs 101,747 people.

The technology and services sector employs 61,383 people, up 0.8 per cent. Climate tech and renewable energy performed strongly, with employment increasing by 6.5 per cent.

The housing sector saw employment increase by 4 per cent and employment in the high-tech construction sector increased by 2.5 per cent. The fintech and financial services sector grew by 4.9 per cent.

“Time and again, our resilient Irish businesses have shown an ability not just to withstand disruption, but to respond with agility, determination and ambition,” Ms Melia said.

“These figures demonstrate the strength and adaptability of Irish businesses in a challenging global environment. Enterprise Ireland will continue to support companies in achieving sustainable growth and creating high-quality jobs across all regions.”

Ms Melia said one the agency’s key priorities for the next year and beyond is to support Irish entrepreneurs to scale globally.

“The integration of AI as a growth engine for Irish exporters and start-ups will play a big part of this,” she said.

“According to our recent client survey, nearly nine in 10 (87 per cent) of our client base are already integrating or planning to integrate AI into their business operations, with two-thirds believing AI and digitalisation will be critical in winning future international business.”