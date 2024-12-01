‘Trades are very well paid here compared to anywhere else in the world I have been’

Carpenter Chris Kidney: 'The wages are high, but the cost of living is also high'

Growing up in Cork as a teenager in the 1990s, where he sometimes helped his uncle on construction jobs, Chris Kidney developed a lifelong love of carpentry. A qualified carpenter he met along the way took him under his wing and encouraged him as he undertook a qualification with Fás (the State training agency now known as Solas) as a carpenter and joiner.

Kidney also had a hankering for travel, and his two passions combined well as he got to experience life in both Canada and Sydney in his 20s, before making a permanent move to Melbourne with his partner, Niharika, in 2012.

“We applied under the Skilled Migrant Visa Scheme and got accepted within three months. Carpentry is a good trade to facilitate international travel, and my partner is an occupational therapist, which is a recognised skill too, so we were well placed,” he says.

Kidney found work relatively easily and built up his experience and contacts with a hotel refurbishment company.

READ MORE

“Trades are very well paid here compared to anywhere else in the world that I have been. A good carpenter could expect to make Aus $120,000-$150,000 (€74,000-€92,500) a year in a waged position, depending on the job and the overtime they can get.

“I spent my first 18 months here making contacts and it exposed me to an audience of customers that you just couldn’t reach as an individual. By late 2013, I decided I wanted to do my own thing, so I got my own van and tools and then opened up my own workshop.”

[ An Irish businessman in Singapore: ‘You’ll get a year in jail if you are in a drunken brawl, so people don’t step out of line’Opens in new window ]

Kidney now works as a bespoke carpenter, generally on high-end projects for homeowners and developers. Typically, that might involve a customised staircase, a set of sash windows or cabinetry and furniture for a luxury home, but Kidney says he will turn his hand to almost any bespoke carpentry project and enjoys the interaction with customers.

“It’s a more personal service. I enjoy meeting the customers and getting a feel for who they are and what they are looking for. Then I put my own spin on it and give them some options to choose from. You get to be a bit more creative and it’s a challenge. No two houses and no two jobs are the same.”

Working from his home base in Woodend, just north of Melbourne, Kidney employs a trusted group of freelance tradespeople he has got to know in his time here.

Business has grown steadily over the years as Australia’s housing market has boomed, but with a cooling off lately, he senses that consumers have become more cautious.

While he enjoys a good standard of living and the couple have been able to buy their own home, good salaries don’t go as far there as people might think, he cautions. “Taxes are creeping up here. It’s not a cheap place to live. The wages are high, but the cost of living is also high. Second-hand cars also would also be a lot more expensive than they are in Ireland.”

Kidney credits his partner as a rock of support as he has developed his business. “A good partner is a massive help when you are growing your own business. You are going to get bumps and knocks along the way. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without her.”

Australians are a bit tougher and straight-talking and you could see that as them being abrupt

He has also developed a good circle of friends in the 12 years he has been in Melbourne, many of them also from Ireland. “Naturally you gravitate to your own people. I have a lot of good Irish friends. The rep for the company that I get materials from and the guy that services my machines are Irish. You meet people and you get introduced. There’s a massive Irish community here.”

Having lived and worked in two big Australian cities, Kidney has become familiar with local culture and the personality of natives in his adopted home.

“Australians are a bit tougher and straight-talking and you could see that as them being abrupt, and you can take that up wrongly until you get to know them better. They are certainly direct, and you know where you stand with them. They enjoy a bit of craic too, and I have some great Aussie friends.”

Given the climate, Kidney enjoys an outdoor lifestyle involving forest and mountain trails as well as local beaches and barbecues, along with a vibrant cafe and nightlife culture.

There is also a vibrant sports and music culture around the city. “You’ve got rugby, soccer and Australian Rules football among other things. There’s also a strong music scene between local artists and international visiting ones. We get Irish acts coming over. Damien Dempsey and Glen Hansard, for example, have played here.”

Kidney maintains his love of Ireland, proclaiming he is a “proud Cork man” and he enjoys his visits back to his native city, but he can’t see himself returning anything soon. “Ireland is a very special place, but for now, Australia is home.”