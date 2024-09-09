Dublin store worker penalised for union activity is awarded six months’ pay

About 35 ex-Iceland staff have had employment rights complaints referred to the WRC by the IWU after the closure of the chain here last autumn. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A former Iceland shop steward has been awarded €8,300 after the then-owner of its Irish stores, Naeem Maniar, threatened to sue her personally on the eve of a strike.

The award, equivalent to six months’ wages for employee Jeanette Joyce, was made by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in a decision published on Monday on foot of her complaint under the Employees (Provision of Information and Consultation) Act 2006 against Metron Stores Ltd, trading as Iceland (in liquidation). The WRC found that Ms Joyce was penalised in connection with her trade union activity.

Ms Joyce, a mother of two, was working part-time hours on minimum wage when she led a strike in May 2023 at an Iceland supermarket in Coolock, Dublin 17, as an elected shop steward for the Independent Workers’ Union (IWU).

The tribunal ruled that a series of late-night texts from Mr Maniar the night before the industrial action, along with a High Court summons served on Ms Joyce and a later attempt to withhold her wages were intended to “pressurise” her – and had been acts of penalisation for her trade union activity.

READ MORE

On May 18th last year, the day before the planned industrial action at the Coolock store, Mr Maniar came to the shop and spent three hours talking to the shop stewards “to see would we call off the strike”, Ms Joyce told the WRC in evidence.

“He felt he was being slandered by the IWU. He went for me, maybe, because I was more outspoken in the shop,” she said. “He had planned to sue the IWU, and if they didn’t pay, he was suing me,” Ms Joyce said. The businessman’s words to her were: “I will come after your property,” she said.

Mr Maniar sent Ms Joyce a series of WhatsApp messages from 6.17pm to around midnight asking her to call off the strike, and later complaining about a social media post by the IWU referring to the dispute.

In further texts, Mr Maniar wrote: “I was angry that the IWU are playing dirty and seeking to attack me personally.” He then apologised, the tribunal heard.

Ms Joyce asked him to take up any issues he had with the IWU’s social media activity directly with the trade union. The strike at the Coolock store went ahead that day, Friday May 19th, 2023, the WRC heard.

Ms Joyce said she was approached at work the following Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023, and handed an envelope containing what she understood to be a High Court plenary summons naming her, two other union reps and the IWU and referring to recovering “aggravated or exemplary damages for unlawful industrial action”.

When pay-day came that Friday, Ms Joyce said, although wages came through for some workers despite a delay explained as a “technical issue”, neither she nor the other Coolock shop steward received the bank transfer.

The pay only arrived into her bank account two to three weeks later, Ms Joyce said.

In her decision, WRC adjudicator Elizabeth Spelman

said the summons served on Ms Joyce in the days after the strike “was intended to pressurise the complainant by legal means and penalise her for her work as shop steward”.

Ms Spelman added that Ms Joyce’s ex-employer “clearly gave her the runaround and sought to withhold her pay” when she inquired about her unpaid wages. The series of emails the worker received were “intended to pressurise the complainant financially”, another act of penalisation against her for her role as a shop steward, the adjudicator found.

Upholding the complaint, Ms Spelman ordered the respondent to pay €8,300 as “just and equitable” compensation to Ms Joyce.

Ms Joyce is one of about 35 ex-Iceland staff who had employment rights complaints referred to the WRC by the IWU after the closure of the chain here last autumn.