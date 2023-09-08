Emerald Airlines pilots back union recognition deal

Emerald Airlines operates regional flights, including the Dublin to Donegal service on behalf of Aer Lingus and UK regional routes trading as Aer Lingus Regional.

Pilots at Emerald Airlines have voted to accept a deal which provides for recognition of Fórsa and contains a commitment by management and the union to negotiate a wider Collective Labour Agreement.

The result comes after members of Ialpa, which is part of Fórsa, had engaged in a work-to-rule at the company over the early part of the summer before suspending the action to allow for talks.

The union said 93 per cent of its members at the airline participated in the ballot, with all of those who did so voting in favour.

On Friday, the company’s chief executive Keith Butler confirmed that agreement had been reached and said “sharing a mutual interest in the success of our young but growing airline, we look forward to working with Fórsa to continue fostering a positive work environment for everyone at Emerald Airlines.”

Mr Butler said the airline had an “open engagement approach” that had helped to shape its culture.

“As we move forward, we are committed to maintaining proactive engagement with our pilot body, including Fórsa members, to allow us to effectively address their priorities and ensure that Emerald Airlines remains a positive and satisfying workplace for everyone involved.”

Ialpa’s Daniel Langan welcomed the approval of the deal and said the wider agreement, when concluded, would cover pilot pay along with terms and conditions.

Katie Morgan of Fórsa suggested the agreement marked the start of improved industrial relations at the firm.