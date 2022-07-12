Share your story of remote working: how has it changed since restrictions were lifted?

How have your working arrangements changed since the pandemic restrictions were lifted? Photograph: PA

We want to hear about your experience of work – and the workplace – since the Covid restrictions were lifted.

At the height of the pandemic, about 40 per cent of people in Ireland were working exclusively at home, second only to Belgium in the EU, according to a study from Eurofound.

Since restrictions were eased, a variety of working arrangements has emerged. Some offices returned in full; others adopted hybrid models. In some cases, workers continue to do their jobs almost entirely from home.

How has it been for you? Does your employer facilitate long-term remote working, do they want staff to return to the office or has a hybrid model been established? Are you working from home full-time? And how do you feel about your working arrangements now?

Please share your story on how your work has changed and what these changes mean for you.

We may publish your submission in The Irish Times and on irishtimes.com. Thank you.