Trustees advance in Sean Dunne case and why do conspiracy theories thrive?

A Federal judge in New York City handed the trustee in Sean Dunne’s US bankruptcy a series of victories this week, paving the way for a possible settlement of the long-running case. Christopher Hoffman reports.

Companies owned and linked to businessman Denis O’Brien received almost $134 million of revenues, fees and expenses in the 3½ years through last September from the Jamaican-based group, new documents reveal. Mr O’Brien had said he would not take dividends from Digicel. Joe Brennan reports.

A group of biopharma companies, working with academics and individuals in the sector, has manufactured enough of a key component used in Covid-19 testing to support 180,000 tests. Jack Horgan-Jones has the details.

The European Commission has hailed the success of Irish company Hibergene Diagnostics in developing a 30-minute test to determine if people have coronavirus, writed Dominic Coyle.

The Department of Housing has approved in principle operating guidelines for the property industry to return safely to work. Madeleine Lyons reports.

Karlin Lillington says that the HSE’s data breach bodes ill for the contact tracing app.

Cantillon reminds us that Brexit hasn’t gone away, finds that Eir is still failing to ring in the changes and takes stock of HiberGene’s game changer.

Marie Boran wonders why people believe conspiracy theories.

Ciara O’Brien reviews the TCL 10 Pro.

Triumph Monthly Cycle Supplement is designed to provide nutritional support to women throughout their menstrual cycle, writes Olive Keogh.

Frank Dillon finds out how startups can stay lean and mean and survive the crisis.

