Ryanair to launch new airline in Malta

Ryanair is in advanced talks with the government of Malta to launch a new airline on the island called Malta Air, it is understood.

Ryanair said on Monday that it “does not comment on rumour or speculation” when asked to confirm the plan. But it is believed to be close to finalising a deal, which was effectively confirmed by the Maltese government in local reports.

Advanced talks between Ryanair and Maltese authorities are underway to issue a new air operator’s certificate for the airline, which will operate as a subsidiary under the Ryanair group.

Malta Air will initially operate with six aircraft, with a view to increasing this to 12 planes over time, according to a report in local newspaper Malta Today, which first revealed details of the plan at the weekend.

In the statement to the local paper, Malta’s tourism minister, Konrad Mizzi, confirmed the discussions with Ryanair: “We had a tough, business-focused negotiation, which you’d expect from a global brand like Ryanair. But we are working to secure a fantastic deal for Malta.”

It is understood that Ryanair may move the registration of up to 60 of its aircraft operating in Germany and Italy to Malta as part of the deal with the government there.

Ryanair already operates six aircraft at its Maltese base under its own brand, servicing more than 60 routes. It is believed that these aircraft will receive new livery as part of a rebrand, and the 300 crew will transfer to the new operating subsidiary.

According to the local report, Ryanair had previously expressed an interest in a deal for Malta’s national flag carrier, Air Malta, but the local government was not interested in pursuing this this idea.

Ryanair already has separately branded operating subsidiaries in Austria, where it own Laudamotion, and Poland, where its subsidiary Buzz operates on a local air operator’s certificate.