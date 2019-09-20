Ryanair says pilots in Britain have cancelled strikes

Ryanair pilots based in Britain have cancelled five days of strikes set for this month, the low-cost airline said on Friday.

Strikes set for September 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th will not go ahead, Ryanair said, as it called on the pilots to resume talks in the East Midlands or in Dublin next week.

The pilots, who are members of pilots union BALPA, announced the strikes earlier this month, after earlier walkouts caused little disruption.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary on Thursday described the strikes as “complete failures”.

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has accused Ryanair of threatening to remove pilots’ benefits should they take part in strike action.

The union said on Thursday it hoped to meet with Ryanair on Friday or the following Monday, but that it had not heard from the airline.

Widespread strikes over pay and conditions a year ago forced Ryanair to cancel hundreds of flights, hitting its profits in the busy summer months.

But a series of strikes in Britain, Spain and Portugal in recent weeks has caused minimal disruption.

- Reuters