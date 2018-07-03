Ryanair pilots call one-day strike after ballot

Thousands of holidaymakers face possible disruption next week after Ryanair pilots voted for industrial action on Tuesday.

The pilots will stage a one-day strike on Thursday of next week after 99 per cent backed industrial action in a union ballot.

The union, Fórsa, which includes the Irish Airline Pilots Association (Ialpa), said it had advised Ryanair that it will notify the airline of additional strike days in due course.

Pilots at the budget airline have been voting over recent weeks in a ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action in a row over seniority.

The a dispute relates to management’s approach to transferring pilots between its European and African bases, a spokesman for the union said after the ballot result was announced.

The result of the ballot confirmed that a majority had voted in favour of industrial action up and including strike.

A vote for industrial action would leave it open to pilots to strike from next week, the peak of the holiday season when thousands of Irish people are likely to be travelling abroad.

Trade unions must give employers seven days’ notice if they intend to strike or take some other form of industrial action in a dispute.

If a stoppage were to go ahead it would be the first strike by Irish-based pilots at Ryanair.