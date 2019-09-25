Ryanair announces summer schedule with flights to Marseille, Verona

Ryanair has announced four new routes from Dublin for its summer 2020 schedule.

The airline said it will by flying to Marseille in France, Verona in Italy, Palanga in Lithuania, and Podgorica, Montenegro. In addition, it will be running two new summer services to Billund, Denmark and Toulouse, France.

The carrier also announced additional flights on its Bristol, Bydgoszcz, Riga and Vilnius routes from Dublin.

Overall, Ryanair will be operating 160 routes out of Ireland next summer, of which 105 will be at Dublin airport.

In Cork, the carrier will be running a new summer service to Katowice and running extra flights on its Malaga and Palma routes.

Ryanair said the 160 routes in total will deliver 17.2 million customers a year and support over 12,900 jobs at Irish airports.