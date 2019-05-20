Passenger numbers reach 10-year high at Bus Eireann

Passenger numbers at Bus Eireann are at their highest in over 10 years, as Ireland’s largest public transport operator shrunk its annual deficit to some €6.3 million and reported an operating profit.

Revenues rose to €390 million in the year to December 31st 2018, up by 9.4 per cent on 2018, as the bus operator achieved an operating profit of € 1.6 million, before one off costs or exceptional items, compared with a loss of € 6.8 million in 2017. It did however report a deficit for the year before tax of some €6.3 million, but this is down by 73 per cent on a deficit of €23.6 million reported for 2017.

Bus Eireann’s passenger growth numbers are now at their highest since 2008, with the public transport operator reporting annual growth of some 6.3 per cent across the country to 83.6 million, up from 78.6 million in 2017. The figure rises to 13.2 per cent in the regional cities of Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Bus Eireann said it generated € 58.1 million for the exchequer in 2018, compared with € 54.7 million in 2017.

Stephen Kent, chief executive of Bus Éireann said; “With so much achieved over the past year, I look forward to working with all of the dedicated staff in Bus Éireann, to deliver outstanding service quality whilst ensuring that we build on the financial recovery and the efficiencies gained over the past two years to deliver the best value to the State, to win new customers and to grow and enhance the services which we deliver for over 80 million customers that we serve today. We have ambitious plans for the future to ensure that we support the essential growth of our revenue base with new initiatives, innovation and customer focused service improvements.”

The bus operator is also ramping up its recruitment drive. A recent driver campaign received 2,000 applications and resulted in 250 new drivers joining Bus Éireann, while driver recruitment remains ongoing in many locations around the country. Bus Eireann said it took on 22 apprentices last year, “ the single biggest intake of apprentices in the company’s history, which included the first female apprentice in heavy vehicle mechanics”.

New buses

Bus Eireann said that 102 new buses will be introduced countrywide in 2019, with double deckers introduced in Cork city, Galway and Limerick. Low floor accessible buses s will be introduced in the west, in Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and parts of Donegal, while Sligo, Athlone, Dundalk, Drogheda, Navan and Balbriggan will all receive accessible new buses for the town services.

The new fleet of buses will all offer on board wifi, as well as individual USB charging points at each seat.

“This investment of close to € 35million will support the company in its aim to achieve a fully accessible and environmentally sustainable fleet,” Bus Eireann said. Currently, 86 per cent of its buses are accessible, and the figure rises to 100% in regional cities and towns.