Easyjet competing with Ryanair for 24% of its business, court told

Easyjet will compete with Ryanair for around a quarter of the Irish carrier’s business this winter, the High Court heard on Friday.

Ryanair is asking the court to stop its outgoing chief operations officer, Peter Bellew, from joining rival Easyjet in January.

The airline argues that Mr Bellew agreed not to join any competitor for a year after leaving Ryanair. He maintains that the agreement is null and void and denies any breach of contract.

David O’Brien, Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, told the court that about 24 per cent of the airline’s capacity this winter would be on services between cities to which Easyjet also flies.

Responding to questions from Mr Bellew’s senior counsel, John Rogers, Mr O’Brien confirmed that by “capacity” he meant aircraft seats.

He explained that as Easyjet was the smaller of the two airlines, this amounted to 38 per cent of the British carrier’s seats.

“The biggest differentiator between the two companies is the cost base, which allows us to offer lower fares than Easyjet,” he said.

Mr Bellew’s lawyers were challenging Ryanair’s argument that Easyjet was its principal competitor in Europe.

The Irish airline maintains that the chief operations officer’s agreement bars him from working for any business competing wholly or partly with it.

Restriction

Meanwhile, a restriction preventing the media from reporting Ryanair’s internal profit target for the current financial year, which ends on March 31, will remain in place until Tuesday at least.

Mr Justice Senan Allen placed the restriction on the press on Thursday after Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary and its senior counsel, Martin Hayden, argued that publishing the figure would cause the airline to breach stock exchange rules.

Following legal representations from The Irish Times and Irish Independent publisher, Independent News and Media, on Friday, Justice Allen said he would hear submissions on the issue on Tuesday morning. In the meantime, the restriction remains in place.

The target is one of the conditions of a share options given by Ryanair to senior managers. The airline maintains that Mr Bellew signed his non-compete clause when he accepted share options in the company in 2018.

Mr O’Leary told Mr Bellew last March that he would not be offered options under a scheme commenced this year unless he improved his performance over the coming six months.

The Ryanair board’s remuneration committee had awarded Mr Bellew options under the 2019 scheme. However, Mr O’Leary said that he had the discretion to withhold the offer from managers where he felt there were problems with their performance.