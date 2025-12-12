Work on Ballymun/Finglas to Dublin city centre bus corrider to begin next year

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien and chief executive of the National Transport Authority Anne Shaw at the DCU launch on Friday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The proposed 11km-long Bus Connects corridor from Ballymun/Finglas to Dublin city centre should be completed by 2029, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said.

Mr O’Brien signed the contract for the new €366 million scheme at an event at Dublin City University on Friday. The Northern-Ireland based Graham Construction will commence work in 2026. In all there will be a total of 22km of bus corridors in and out of the city. There will also be a dedicated 20km track for cycling and active travel.

“I expect the work to start in quarter one or early quarter two [of 2026],” said Mr O’Brien. “It will be a three-year build.”

It is the second BusConnects route on which development is going ahead, following the awarding of a similar contract for the route connecting Liffey Valley to the city centre.

“We are seeing record numbers of public transport journeys,” Mr O’Brien said. “It’s over a million a day at present. Our projections are that will increase again, further this year.”

Footpaths along the route will be upgraded and the scheme has committed to improving junctions along the route.

“These enhancements are expected to increase bus usage on the route by 22 per cent and walking and cycling by 29 per cent, reducing car dependency and supporting sustainable travel,” the National Roads Authority said in a statement.

Graham Construction has previously been involved in development in Dublin, having built the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Rosie Hackett Bridge.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam said the “announcement represents an important milestone for Ballymun, Finglas and our wider city. The delivery of this Core Bus Corridor will provide faster, more reliable public transport, safer walking and cycling routes, and stronger connections, supporting more sustainable travel for all.”