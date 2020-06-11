Dublin and Cork airports to ask passengers to wear face masks

Passengers in Cork and Dublin airports will be asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance in queues as both step up Covid-19 safety measures.

The news comes as airlines hope to restart flying from next month in a bid to salvage part of the tourist season.

DAA, the State company responsible for Cork and Dublin airports, will implement extra anti-coronavirus measures from next Tuesday.

These will include limiting public access to terminals to passengers only, requiring travellers to maintain the two-metre social distance between themselves and others, encouraging them to wear face masks in airport buildings and reminding them to wash their hands frequently.

DAA is installing more than 960 hand sanitisers in both airports, which it says will be clearly identifiable. Signs will remind customers to use them,

About 720 plexiglass screens will greet passengers at close contact points around both airports.

Surfaces

DAA says it will regularly deep clean and disinfect all hard surfaces, including trays, handrails and self-service kiosks, while paying close attention to places where passengers congregate.

The State company’s measures are in line with recommendations from the European Union Aviation Safety Authority and the Government.

Dalton Philips, DAA chief executive, noted that DAA took the enhanced measures following risk assessments undertaken in recent weeks.

“Our airline partners have also introduced new health-and-safety measures and we will continue to work with them to protect passengers through their entire journey,” he added.

Passenger numbers at Cork and Dublin are down 98 per cent compared with last year and fell 99 per cent when Government travel bans were at their tightest last month.