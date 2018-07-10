Dublin Airport enjoys record June for passenger traffic

Dublin Airport enjoyed the busiest June in its 78-year history as passenger numbers reached a record high, according to the latest figures from the airport’s operator.

The DAA said more than 3.1 million passengers passed through the facility during June, which was a 7 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The number of passengers travelling to and from continental Europe grew by 6 per cent to almost 1.7 million. UK traffic grew by 3 per cent as almost 873,000 passengers took flights to and from the UK in June.

Transatlantic traffic increased by 16 per cent, with almost 446,000 passengers travelling between Dublin and North America last month.

There was a significant increase in other international traffic, which includes flights to the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia Pacific region, following the launch of direct flights to Beijing and Hong Kong.

Traffic grew by 28 per cent as almost 92,000 passengers travelled to and from these destinations.

The number of passengers on domestic flights grew by 45 per cent in June, with almost 12,000 passengers taking flights within the Republic of Ireland last month.

More than 14.7 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in the first six months of the year, representing a 6 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Almost 855,000 additional passengers arrived into Dublin Airport in the first six months of the year, representing a 6 per cent increase on the same period last year.

More than 752,000 passengers chose Dublin Airport as a gateway to connect onward to another destination between January and June, which was a 15 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The figures coincide with an announcement by Fáilte Ireland that it has appointed a dedicated head of operations for its newest regional experience brand, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands.

Paddy Mathews was formerly head of attractions at Fáilte Ireland and will now lead the ongoing development of the Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands brand as well as the local team on the ground. He previously worked on the development of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Fáilte Ireland director of commercial development Paul Keeley said the role would be “vital to the new regional experience brand”.

He said Mr Mathews has built “good relationships” with attractions and the tourism industry across the region through his previous roles.

The appointment of Mr Mathews also coincides with a new television advertisement Fáilte Ireland for the region, which aired for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The ad features the hills of Drumshanbo, as well as Glenade Lough in Leitrim; Lough Ree in Athlone, Co Westmeath; and Lough Key Forest Park and Cortober in Roscommon.

With a 75 per cent audience reach planned over the coming weeks, the ad premiered on TV3 on Tuesday morning and will also appear in the breaks for high rating programmes such as the Sunday Game, Coronation Street, Fair City and RTÉ News.