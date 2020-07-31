Aer Lingus made loss of €316m in first half of year

Aer Lingus lost €316 million during the first six months of the year as Covid-19 travel bans hit is main markets in Europe and the US, figures published on Friday show.

The Irish carrier’s revenues slumped by almost two thirds to €377 million during the first half of the year from €968 million during the same period last year, according to its owner, International Consolidate Airlines Group (IAG).

Aer Lingus’s operations lost €189 million, while an exceptional loss of €189 million brought the total deficit for the first half to €316 million. The airline’s profit for the same period last year was €78 million.

Passenger revenues earned by the Irish airline tumbled 60 per cent to €315 million during the first half from €936 million in the in opening six months of 2019.

Cargo revenues

However, cargo revenues more than doubled to €60 million in the period from €26 million during the comparable six months of 2019.

The airline flew deliveries of personal protective equipment from China to the Republic during the most severe weeks of the coronavirus lockdown.

IAG, which also owns British Airways and Spanish airlines, Iberia and Veuling, plans to raise up to €2.75 billion, subject to shareholders approval at a meeting in September.

IAG lost €4.2 billion during the first half. That included once-off losses of €2.1 billion.The airline group made a €1 billion profit in the first six months of 2019.

Also on Friday, IAG announced that independent director, Javier Ferrán, will succeed Antonio Vázquez in January 2021.

Mr Vázquez will have served nine years in the chair in January, the maximum recommended by corporate governance codes.