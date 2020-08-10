Welltel acquires Intellicom in €5.5m deal

Dublin-based communications company Welltel has acquired Irish voice and data services business Intellicom in a €5.5 million deal.

The acquisition, which has been part-facilitated by an investment of €3.3 million from Duke Royalty, follows Welltel’s purchase of Invisitech and IT service provider Novi in recent months.

The fast-growing Welltel is now forecasting that its revenue will grow to €17 million in 2020 as a result of the three acquisitions.

Intellicom, which was founded in 2005, provides voice and data services to companies such as 11890, Capita, Europcar and Athlone Institute of Technology. It employs 20 people and will continue to operate as a standalone entity, Welltel said.

The deal will bring Welltel’s workforce to 135 and its customer base to 3,500.

“Adding Intellicom to the Welltel Group is exciting news for our team and customers as it neatly enhances our Cloud Unified Communications and contact centre portfolio and adds to our voice capability,” said Welltel chief executive Ross Murray.

Welltel has made a total of six acquisitions in its history and remains in the market for more.

“We are actively seeking further acquisitions as part of our long-term growth strategy, as we continue to enhance our service offerings and integrate new people, products and technical skills,” said chairman John Quinn.