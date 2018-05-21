VW selects Cubic Telecom to supply Touareg model with technology

Irish technology company Cubic Telecom has been selected by Volkswagen to supply technology to the carmaker’s Touareg model in a deal that will ultimately be worth around €80 million over the next five years.

Headquartered in Dublin, Cubic’s deal with Volkswagen will initially see the company’s technology in the Touareg model, followed by the Passat and the Golf. This follows from previous deals with Audi and Porsche.

Cubic develops flexible mobility solutions for internet of things, machine-to-machine and mobile device companies. The company’s technology allows car manufacturers in particular to update mapping and engine software with wireless upgrades that reduces visits to dealerships.

Volume

Cubic’s technology reduces significantly the volume of components required to deliver a “connected car” system and offers services like navigation, news, and connectivity options like wi-fi and internet radio streaming.

Volkswagen have around 155 manufacturing plants around the world and when they began their connected car programme, they needed 80 mobile operators around the world. Cubic partner with tier one mobile operators in the country the car will be in use, for example, EE in the UK or Orange in France.

Having started in Tesla vehicles in 2014, Cubic now has its technology in 1.3 million cars. This deal will expand their reach into “tens of millions of cars”, according to Cubic chief executive Barry Napier.

Speaking to The Irish Times on a chief executive retreat as part of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme in Oxford, Mr Napier said the brand will be rolled across the Volkswagen group to include brands including Seat.

“We have enjoyed a close working partnership with Volkswagen AG and we are delighted that they chose Cubic as the data delivery platform of the new Volkswagen Touareg,” he said.

Programme

“We look forward to continued collaboration and expanding on the next generation Volkswagen models sold in countries around the world.”

Volkswagen’s manager of the connected car programme, Alf Pollex, said: “We are pleased to partner with Cubic Telecom in jointly delivering the ultimate connected car experience to our Touareg customers.

“Cubic Telecom has established a reputation as one of the true pioneers in software-enabled in-car data connectivity, and we know our customers will be delighted with the experience.”

In addition to carmaker’s Cubic’s customers include tablet and laptop manufacturers and retailers. The privately held company has received over €75 million in funding from Audi, Qualcomm, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland strategic investment fund. Additionally, Mr Napier is nominated in the international category for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year.