US software company ActiveCampaign to create 200 jobs in Dublin

ActiveCampaign, a US sales and marketing software company, is to create more than 200 jobs in Dublin with the opening of a new European headquarters.

It said initial hires will be focus on support, sales, customer service and marketing.

The Chicago-headquartered company, which was founded by Jason Vandeboom in 2013, employs about 400 people. It also has offices in Sydney, Australia and in Indianapolis, where it also recently announced 200 new jobs.

ActiveCampaign has developed a software-as-a-services (SaaS) platform focused on marketing and sales automation that easily integrates with the likes of Shopify and WordPress.

The company’s annual recurring revenue has grown by more than 700 per cent over the last three years to $60 million (€54 million) and it claims to have over 75,000 customers globally.

“ActiveCampaign is quickly becoming the marketing and sales platform of choice for growing businesses in Europe,” said Mr Vanderboom.

“We are committed to helping these customers continue to grow and see no better way than to do that locally. Dublin’s talent and its tech ecosystem make it the perfect place for our first European office,” he added.