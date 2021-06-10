Travel tech company TripActions to open Dublin office

Travel technology company TripActions is expanding further into Europe with the opening of a new office in Dublin, initially recruiting 25 people.

The new city centre location, which will be a dedicated sales office, will help support the company’s international customers, joining other hubs in London and Amsterdam.

TripActions offers a cloud-based travel and expenses platform, with offices in the US, Europe, Israel and Australia.

“Dublin has been on our radar given the city’s fantastic tech scene and the fact that we have some big name customers in the region. I’m thrilled we will be able to take advantage of the vast talent pool, attracted to Dublin by top-tier brands, to continue to expand our world class team, with an initial recruitment target of 25 new employees in the first year, “ says Jeff Kennedy, TripActions’ head of recruiting in EMEA.

But although the office will officially open next month, staff will be able to work remotely too as the company continues its hybrid working arrangements amid the ongoing pandemic.

The new office follows a recent $207 million funding round, and the acquisition of high-end travel and events company Reed & Mackay, which provides tailored services to VIP clientele.

The news was welcomed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. “This decision underscores Ireland’s success in attracting high-calibre companies and highly skilled jobs to our shores,” he said.

The investment is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

“TripActions is a very welcome addition to the cluster of travel tech companies servicing the European market from Ireland, ” said IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan. “We have the skills and talent available to enable TripActions to grow and to embed their operations here.”