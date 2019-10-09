Texas data company to create 120 jobs in Belfast

A Texas-headquartered data and software company is to set to create 120 jobs in Belfast when it sets up a new engineering centre.

ESO, which is chiefly focused on the community health and safety sector, develops software products which are used by more than 13,000 emergency medical services, fire departments and hospitals in North America.

Chris Dillie, president and chief executive of ESO said the company, which was established in 2004, had chosen its first centre outside the US because of the “exceptional talent pool” in the North.

Mr Dillie said: “We’re looking for A+ talent to join our Belfast team to build on our product portfolio and help our customers be successful.

“We believe smart data is changing the world in which we live, helping us make more informed decisions about how we approach healthcare and public safety. Through our range of software products, we are leading the data charge for the emergency services community to make informed decisions. This ultimately translates into healthier and safer communities.”

ESO provides a range of products to its customers including electronic health records, data analytics, asset management, scheduling, and fire incidents.

Although it operates from a number of locations across the United States, its centre in Belfast will mark its first investment in Europe.

‘Welcome addition’

Alastair Hamilton, the outgoing chief executive of Invest NI, which is backing the US company’s first Northern Ireland project with £780,000 (€868,404) of financial support, said ESO is a “welcome addition to our region’s thriving tech sector”

“The new jobs boast average salaries of nearly £40,000 and will contribute over £4.7million annually in additional salaries to the local economy,” Mr Hamilton added.

ESO has already started recruiting for software, engineering, HR, and operations positions in Belfast.