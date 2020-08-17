Revenues up by a third at Derry-based Learning Pool

Learning Pool, the Derry headquartered e-learning company, has reported a 32 per cent rise in revenues to £18.1 million for the year ending April 30th.

The company, which acquired Oxford-based rival HT2 Labs last year, provides online learning products to private and public sector organisations, with clients including the National Health Service (HSE).

Founded by Paul McElvaney in 2006, the company is backed by investment firm Carlyle Cardinal Ireland. It employs 200 people.

Announcing its full-year results, Learning Pool said it gained more than 230 new clients over the 12 months, including Center parcs, Unicef, Ofcom and Dell. Overall, it has more than 800 customers.

Organic revenues grew by 18 per cent over the previous year and a further 14 per cent was added from the HT2 Labs acquisition.

The company said it expects to continue to grow in the coming year on the back of a rise in demand for online learning resulting from Covid-19.