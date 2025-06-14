Man (60) ‘savagely’ beaten in front of family after assailants break into house armed with machine gun

Dublin District Court heard the Garda ballistics section said the gun was 'capable of full automatic firing'. Photograph: Getty Images

A 60-year-old father was “savagely” beaten in front of his terrified family when three machine gun-armed intruders forced entry into their home in Shankill, Co Dublin, on Wednesday, gardaí have alleged.

Two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons; Seán Doran (26), of Earl Street South; and widower Gregory Dunne (60), from Oliver Bond Flats, both in Dublin 8, were charged with aggravated burglary at a residence in Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill, Co Dublin and unlawful possession of a Czechoslovakian-made 9mm Skorpian machine pistol.

Both charges carry maximum life sentences.

Dublin District Court heard the Garda ballistics section said the gun was “capable of full automatic firing”.

READ MORE

Mr Doran has an additional charge of assault causing harm to the 60-year-old homeowner, who suffered lacerations from blows to his face and head.

The court heard he, his wife (63) and their son (35) have a “grave fear” and would not remain in the house. They moved to a hotel and were not called to give evidence in the bail hearing.

Judge Michele Finan refused bail when the accused males appeared before her at Dublin District Court on Saturday. They will appear again next week.

Each accused separately faced lengthy bail hearings where gardaí cited the seriousness of the case and maintained that all four acted in joint enterprise.

Concerns were raised about alleged threats and violence used during the incident.

One officer submitted that it was necessary to refuse bail to preserve the integrity of the proceedings.

Garda witnesses stated that the two teens, masked and in puffer jackets, travelled to the location on an e-bike while Mr Doran arrived in a car driven by Mr Dunne.

Garda Liam Carroll alleged one of the teenagers approached the house, removed the gun from the front of his trousers and “pointed” at the family through the window.

Garda Carroll alleged the boys forced their way in through the front door, while Mr Doran came through a rear entrance before the homeowner was savagely beaten.

Det Garda Michael Murphy told the court Mr Doran delivered punches and kicks to the man’s head and face, and there were bloodstains on the accused’s footwear.

He agreed with defence counsel Sam Friel that the blood has yet to be analysed.

The barrister proposed setting bail with conditions, telling the judge his client was about to set up a business and could work from home.

Det Garda Darragh Phelan said the second teenager used boxer shorts as a balaclava and left with the gun on an e-bike.

A civilian witness was said to have observed the youth discarding it before he allegedly drove on to the M50, where he crashed between junctions 12 and 13.

Gardaí responded to a call from the couple’s son, who was in a state of distress, saying several males were attacking his parents’ home, and one had a gun he directed at them.

The judge was told the commotion could be heard over the phone line.

The car was stopped close to the house, and armed support officers arrived and removed the two men and the boy who was allegedly the first to brandish the gun.

Garda Aidan Myers agreed with solicitor Yvonne Bambury that her client, Mr Dunne, drove to the house but did not go inside, but the officer added that it was a joint enterprise.

The court heard Mr Dunne, a father of two adult children, lost his partner of 40 years in 2021.

Solicitor Aoife McTaggart pleaded with the judge to note that the Children Act states that juvenile detention should be a last resort. She said they were supported in court by visibly upset family members. The solicitor said they adored the boys who would abide by a range of strict conditions.

However, while stressing that the four, who have yet to enter pleas, have a presumption of innocence, the judge denied all of the bail applications.