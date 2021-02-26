Protego to create 60 new jobs after forming partnership with Repay

Some 60 new jobs are to be created locally after Irish consultancy Protego Technologies confirmed a strategic partnership with Nasdaq-listed Repay Holdings.

Protego, which helps companies to grow software development teams, is to recruit staff in Dublin to supplement Repay’s team and capabilities as it looks to accelerate the creation of payment solutions for clients in North America.

The new software architecture and development teams will provide Repay with the opportunity to access additional resources and talent in new markets, including the Republic of Ireland and elsewhere in the European Union, the company said.

“We are excited to be partnering with Protego, who is well recognised for helping build exceptional development teams across the financial services industry,” said Jason Kirk, Chief Technology Officer, Repay.

Solutions

“This partnership to supplement our software development capabilities further fortifies our commitment to drive innovation and facilitate optimal payment experiences,” he added.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Repay is a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions. It recently announced the closing of a new undrawn $125 million senior secured revolving credit facility.

Based in Dunboyne, Co Meath, Protego was founded last year by Paul O’Dwyer, Stephen Gaughan and Owen Murphy.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with Repay, one of the most progressive and innovative payment solutions providers in the market,” said Mr O’Dwyer, Protego’s managing director.

“This is a significant strategic step for us that will entail an initial recruitment of 60 skilled software development professionals, where our location in Ireland gives us access to one of the deepest pools of IT talent anywhere in the world,” he added.