Proscenic P11: Hoovers and mops your floors in one fell swoop

Cordless vacuum cleaners are ubiquitous these days. Rechargeable batteries mean the days of dragging around a plug-in vacuum cleaner are, for many people, a thing of the past. But how do you stand out from the crowd? The Proscenic P11 has tried adding an optional mop attachment. It means one less thing cluttering up your home, with a clip-on water tank that will give your floors a quick wash while you are at it.

Aside from that, the P11 comes with the standard attachments, and has a touchscreen on the back that allows you to swipe between power levels. The one criticism would be the battery life, which isn’t as good as the more expensive models, but you can remove the battery to charge, which means you can invest in a second battery if needs be.

Significantly cheaper than some other stick vacuums on the market, the P11 costs €222 (depending on the exchange rate).

