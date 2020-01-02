Poloniex forces customers to reset passwords

Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex has forced a number of users to change passwords after login credentials claiming to belong to Poloniex accounts were leaked online.

In an email to users posted online, the company said many of the email addresses did not belong to Poloniex accounts, but it had taken the precaution of forcing password resets for any customers whose address appeared on the list.

Customers took to Twitter, questioning the authenticity of the email, but were reassured by a Poloniex customer support account that it was genuine, urging affected users to change their passwords.

It was not known where the list of leaked email addresses and passwords originated.

Boston-based Poloniex was bought by Circle, a fintech firm with its headquarters in Dublin, in February 2018.